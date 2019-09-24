Pagan was credited with his seventh hold in a win over the Red Sox on Monday, opening the ninth inning but retiring just one hitter and allowing two hits before being pulled.

Pagan was in line for his 21st save when he entered the game with the Rays holding a 7-4 lead. However, the right-hander allowed singles to Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts to open the frame, and although he was able to get J.D. Martinez to foul out, manager Kevin Cash opted to bring in Colin Poche to slam the door. Except for a hiccup against the Red Sox in the opener of the four-game series last Friday, Pagan has been solid in September, collecting four saves, one win and Monday's hold while generating a 2.61 ERA across 10.1 innings.