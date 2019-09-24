Rays' Emilio Pagan: Pulled in save situation
Pagan was credited with his seventh hold in a win over the Red Sox on Monday, opening the ninth inning but retiring just one hitter and allowing two hits before being pulled.
Pagan was in line for his 21st save when he entered the game with the Rays holding a 7-4 lead. However, the right-hander allowed singles to Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts to open the frame, and although he was able to get J.D. Martinez to foul out, manager Kevin Cash opted to bring in Colin Poche to slam the door. Except for a hiccup against the Red Sox in the opener of the four-game series last Friday, Pagan has been solid in September, collecting four saves, one win and Monday's hold while generating a 2.61 ERA across 10.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...