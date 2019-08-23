Rays' Emilio Pagan: Rebounds with save
Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 14th save in a 5-2 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.
After giving up three runs in a blown save Wednesday, the Rays couldn't have put their closer in a better situation Thursday. Pagan received another save chance to quickly get back on the horse, and he had a nice three-run lead in which to work. He responded with an uneventful ninth. Pagan has seven blown saves, but that's a little misleading, as not all of his opportunities have been conventional save chances. He owns 14 saves, a 2.30 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 54.2 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....