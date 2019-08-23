Pagan pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 14th save in a 5-2 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

After giving up three runs in a blown save Wednesday, the Rays couldn't have put their closer in a better situation Thursday. Pagan received another save chance to quickly get back on the horse, and he had a nice three-run lead in which to work. He responded with an uneventful ninth. Pagan has seven blown saves, but that's a little misleading, as not all of his opportunities have been conventional save chances. He owns 14 saves, a 2.30 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 54.2 innings this season.