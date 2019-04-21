Pagan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

With Hunter Wood landing on the paternity list and Jake Faria getting sent to Triple-A, the Rays needed a fresh arm in the bullpen. Pagan should be used in the short term if a low-leverage situation arises, but could be headed right back to Triple-A once Wood returns early next week.

