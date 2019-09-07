Pagan posted a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout during the ninth to record his 19th save in a 5-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 28-year-old took the mound with the bases loaded and no outs, so Pagan entered in a save situation despite also having a five-run lead. He made quick work of the Blue Jays, not letting any of his inherited runners to score in his sixth straight successful save situation. Pagan is 3-2 with a 2.19 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 61.2 innings this season.