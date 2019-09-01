Pagan had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner as he recorded the final two outs to earn the save Saturday against Cleveland.

Pagan never should have been needed Saturday as the Rays started the eighth inning with a 9-2 lead, but he was nonetheless called upon to finish the game and did so with only eight pitches. The 28-year-old has converted 16 of 23 save opportunities with a 2.34 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 81:12 K:BB over 57.2 innings.