Pagan allowed one hit and had one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Marlins.

Pagan was staked a two-run lead and gave up a two-out triple to Jon Berti, but he was able to record the final to strand him at third base. The 28-year-old has a 1.96 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 62:12 K:BB over 46 innings and is 9-for-15 in save opportunities.