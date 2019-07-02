Rays' Emilio Pagan: Sets up for Alvarado
Pagan struck out two and earned his fifth hold of the season as part of a perfect inning of relief Monday in the Rays' 6-3 win over the Orioles.
Pagan was once again magnificent, collecting three swinging strikes among his 13 pitches during the 1-2-3 frame. The righty has provided little reason for skepticism about his skills at this point, but his path to saves remains muddled due to manager Kevin Cash's propensity to mix and match in the ninth inning. Pagan notably worked the eighth Monday while Jose Alvarado -- back from a nearly month-long absence due to a personal matter -- collected the save. The two pitchers could easily flip-flop roles the next time a save chance arises, but even if Alvarado sees the majority of those opportunities moving forward, Pagan can still bring value as a ratio stabilizer.
