Pagan allowed a solo home run while striking out one, recording his 10th save of the season in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Pagan entered the contest with a three-run lead, and he'll be thankful he had the cushion after allowing a solo home run to Ryan Court. Pagan has been no stranger to making things interesting, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over his last 10.1 innings. The 28-year-old has limited the damage well this season with a 2.06 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 48 innings.