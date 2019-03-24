Rays' Emilio Pagan: Strong showing in loss
Pagan fired a scoreless fourth inning in an 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
Pagan acquitted himself well in his latest audition for the last bullpen spot, needing just eight offerings to get through his one frame and striking out Miguel Cabrera on three pitches to put an exclamation point on his successful appearance. Considering fellow roster-spot candidate Hunter Wood surrendered a solo home run to Cabrera and gave up there hits overall an inning earlier, Pagan may have taken the lead in the battle that should be decided by the early part of the week.
