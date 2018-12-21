Oakland sent Pagan to Tampa Bay in a three-team deal Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

There are quite a bit of moving parts in this deal, including Jurickson Profar heading from the Rangers to Oakland. Pagan will step into a relief role with the Rays after appeared in 55 games for the Athletics this past season. The 27-year-old logged a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 63:19 K:BB while giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings. Pagan still has minor-league options remaining on his contract, so he could spend some time in Triple-A Durham next year, but the right-hander should be able to carve out a spot in low-leverage spots.

