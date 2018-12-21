Rays' Emilio Pagan: Traded to Tampa Bay
Oakland sent Pagan to Tampa Bay in a three-team deal Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
There are quite a bit of moving parts in this deal, including Jurickson Profar heading from the Rangers to Oakland. Pagan will step into a relief role with the Rays after appeared in 55 games for the Athletics this past season. The 27-year-old logged a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 63:19 K:BB while giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings. Pagan still has minor-league options remaining on his contract, so he could spend some time in Triple-A Durham next year, but the right-hander should be able to carve out a spot in low-leverage spots.
More News
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Heads back to Oakland•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Sent to minors•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Continues solid relief work in June•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Dominant in Tuesday's outing•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Relies more on fastball in big-league return•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Grabs first win Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...