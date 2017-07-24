Ramirez pitched a scoreless fifth inning in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.

With starter Jake Odorizzi lasting only four innings, this looked like a prototypical long-relief opportunity for Ramirez. However, manager Kevin Cash opted to limit the 27-year-old to just one inning, considering that Ramirez has worked four frames over the previous five days. With the exception of a stumble against the Cubs on July 5 when he gave up five earned runs, the right-hander has thrived in his return to the bullpen, generating scoreless efforts in his other five relief appearances.