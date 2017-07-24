Ramirez pitched a scoreless fifth inning in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.

With starter Jake Odorizzi lasting only four innings, this looked like a prototypical long-relief opportunity for Ramirez. However, manager Kevin Cash opted to limit the 27-year-old to just one inning, as Ramirez has worked four frames (without allowing a hit or a walk) over the previous five days. With the exception of a five-run stumble against the Cubs on July 5, the right-hander has thrived since returning to the bullpen.