Ramirez will make a spot start Sunday against the Tigers in Detroit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Durham a week ago, Ramirez made three-inning and two-inning appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll be called upon to make a spot start on short notice after Tyler Glasnow experienced back spasms late Saturday that will prevent him from taking the hill Sunday. Since he'll be pitching on three days' rest and hasn't covered more than four innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, Ramirez is unlikely to work deep enough into the start to qualify for a win. The Rays don't have an obvious candidate to work in bulk relief behind Ramirez and may be treating Sunday's contest as more of a bullpen day.