Ramirez is listed as the Rays' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Angels.

The Rays could end up deploying Ramirez behind an opener Friday, but either way, he'll be slated to cover multiple innings in the first game of the series in Anaheim. Ramirez will be pitching on two days' rest, though he shouldn't be too tired after tossing just one inning and 18 pitches during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Giants. He had covered between two and 3.1 innings in each of his prior four outings prior to Tuesday, so if he ends up starting Friday, the Rays may not ask Ramirez to cover the five innings he would need to hit in order to qualify for a win.