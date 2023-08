Ramirez allowed five runs in five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Friday's win over the Angels. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Ramirez came in the second inning when Shohei Ohtani launched a grand slam. Ramirez has given up 10 runs over his last 7.2 frames, driving his season ERA up to 6.33. It's unclear if the Rays will use him as a starter again or send him back to the bullpen for bulk innings.