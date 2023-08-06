Ramirez allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings in Sunday's start against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Ramirez threw a season-high 58 pitches to get the game started off for the Rays. The 33-year-old was given an early 5-0 cushion and only encountered trouble in the second after letting up three base hits in the inning. Ramirez has now allowed just one run in eight innings pitched since being called up July 30 and should remain a long-relief option with the team's starting depth being tested by injuries.