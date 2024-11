The Rays acquired Orze from the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for Jose Siri, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Orze, 27, yielded four runs over 1.2 frames during his first go-round in the majors in 2024 but posted a 2.92 ERA and 84:31 K:BB across 61.2 innings with Triple-A Syracuse. The Rays often work wonders with their relievers, so if they see something in Orze then he's probably worth keeping an eye on.