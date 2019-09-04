Sogard is apparently OK after being hit by a pitch in the helmet Tuesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's vague as far as injury news goes, but it's nonetheless a good sign after Sogard had his helmet and glasses knocked off his head. The Rays have a scheduled off day Wednesday, so Sogard will have a full day to recover before potentially missing any games.

