Sogard went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

Sogard was acquired by the Rays last Sunday and has wasted no time acclimating to his new club, going 5-for-13 with one double, two home runs and six RBI. The veteran infielder has a .303/.367/.497 slash line with a career-high 12 homers in 77 games this season.