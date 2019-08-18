Sogard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Platoon mate Mike Brosseau will spell Sogard at the keystone with a southpaw (Matthew Boyd) toeing the rubber for Detroit. Sogard extended his on-base streak to 28 games in Saturday's 1-0 win in 13 innings, scoring the game's only run while going 2-for-6 with a double.

More News
Our Latest Stories