Sogard (foot) went 0-for-4 in a win over the Angels on Saturday, a game that marked his return to the starting lineup after a six-game absence.

The good news was that Sogard was healthy enough to make his return after his week-long absence, but his September struggles at the plate continued. The veteran utility man is just 2-for-20 since the calendar flipped from August, a month during which he hit an impressive .317.