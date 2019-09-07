Sogard left Friday's game against Toronto after fouling a ball off his leg, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard finished his at-bat and played the next inning in field before being replaced by Matt Duffy as a defensive substitution prior to the next frame. It's been a rough week for Sogard, who also left Tuesday's contest after getting hit in the head by a pitch. The severity of his latest injury is not yet clear.