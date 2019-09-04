Sogard was hit by a pitch in the helmet and exited Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sogard appeared relatively okay and was able to walk off the field, but it was a scary moment as his helmet and glasses were knocked off his head. The 33-year-old will likely be evaluated for a concussion and will have Wednesday's scheduled off day to recover before potentially missing further action.

