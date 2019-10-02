Rays' Eric Sogard: Making progress in recovery
Sogard (foot) is making progress in his rehab and could be on the roster if the Rays advance to the American League Division Series, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash provided an encouraging update on Sogard's recovery on Wednesday after the 33-year-old was kept off the wild-card roster. The second baseman has been sidelined since mid-September with a foot bruise, but Cash's update signals that Sogard could be ready to return soon if the Rays advance to the ALDS.
