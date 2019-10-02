Play

Sogard (foot) is not on the roster for Wednesday's Wild Card Game against Oakland, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sogard was considered potentially available, but it's no surprise to see him fail to make the roster, as he's started just a single game since fouling a ball off his foot in early September. He's likely not out of contention for the ALDS roster should the Rays be victorious Wednesday.

