Sogard is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard's role in Tampa Bay following a trade from Toronto on Sunday is not yet clear. He was never particularly likely to start Tuesday's game with lefty David Price on the mound. It will probably take a handful of games against right-handers to get a true sense of his playing time. Mike Brosseau starts at second base in his absence.