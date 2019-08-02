Rays' Eric Sogard: Off to solid start with Rays
Sogard, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday, has hit safely in both of his starts thus far with the Rays.
Just acquired from the Blue Jays last Sunday, Sogard has now drawn consecutive starts after appearing as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement in his debut last Tuesday. He's been manning second base thus far in Tampa, although he also logged time at third base, shortstop, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter this season while in Toronto. Sogard's obvious positional versatility should therefore help keep him in the lineup on a fairly regular basis, especially since he's also now sporting an impressive .300/.364/.475 line for the season.
