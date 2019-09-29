Sogard (foot) has progressed to taking swings and could be available for Wednesday's Wild Card Game in Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard wasn't available to play in the final series of the regular season this weekend, so it's unclear if he would be fully cleared for Wednesday or if he'd be available in a limited capacity. Yandy Diaz (foot) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday and will be limited to serving as the designated hitter, so the Rays may not be able to afford having two limited options off the bench.