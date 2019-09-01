Rays' Eric Sogard: Productive out of leadoff spot
Sogard went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Indians on Saturday and hit .317 (26-for-82) overall in August.
Sogard has been a valued member of the Rays since arriving via trade from the Blue Jays just before the deadline. The versatile veteran finished his first full month in a Rays uniform with six multi-hit efforts, nine extra-base hits (six doubles, three home runs), eight RBI, eight walks, two stolen bases and 13 runs. Sogard's production Saturday pushed his season line to an impressive .301/.365/.477, with both his average and slugging percentage serving as career bests when factoring out his initial four-game big-league cup of coffee with the Athletics in 2010.
