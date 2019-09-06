Sogard (nose) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Friday against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sogard sustained the bruised nose when he was hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after taking a couple days to recover. The veteran infielder has a .293/.358/.444 slash line in 31 games since being acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.