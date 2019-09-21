Sogard (foot) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sogard hasn't appeared in a game in close to a week, and he's made just one start since fouling a ball off his foot back on Sept. 6. It's uncertain whether he will be able to return to the starting lineup this season. Joey Wendle has been playing close to every day at second base.

