Sogard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

With a tough lefty (Caleb Smith) on the hill for Miami, manager Kevin Cash will play matchups and go with the righty-hitting Matt Duffy at third base, even though Sogard turned in a career-best day at the dish in Saturday's 8-6 win. Sogard homered twice and drove in five runs across three at-bats, giving him a monstrous 1.390 OPS through his first four games with the Rays. He looks on track to occupy a large-side platoon role for Tampa Bay moving forward.