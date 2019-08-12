Sogard is not starting Monday against the Padres, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays are going with a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Joey Lucchesi, sending Sogard to the bench in favor of Mike Brosseau. Since joining Tampa Bay, Sogard is hitting .379 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a .759 OPS in 10 games.

