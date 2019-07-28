Rays' Eric Sogard: Shipped to Tampa Bay
The Rays acquired Sogard from the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Blue Jays' return in the deal isn't yet known and the trade won't be finalized until both sides are satisfied with the medical reports of all players involved, but Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times relays that that the Rays aren't expected to be sending back a major-league player. Sogard's arrival will give the Rays yet another versatile, contact-oriented utility option capable of playing three infield spots in addition to the corner outfield. With Yandy Diaz (foot) and Brandon Lowe (lower leg) currently stuck on the injured list, Sogard seems most likely to contend with the likes of Joey Wendle, Matt Duffy and Mike Brosseau for primary duties at second and third base.
