Sogard is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard has a 1.130 OPS with three homers in 13 games since being acquired by Tampa Bay, but he'll head to the bench Friday with southpaw Daniel Norris taking the mound for Detroit. Michael Brosseau will start at the keystone and bat sixth in his stead.

