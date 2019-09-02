Sogard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Rays are opposing a right-hander (Asher Wojciechowski) in the series opener, two lefty-hitting regulars in Sogard and Kevin Kiermaier will be squeezed out of the lineup as Matt Duffy and Avisail Garcia, respectively, replace them. Given that Sogard has slashed .312/.373/.473 in 28 games with the Rays since being acquired from the Blue Jays in a deadline deal, he still appears to be in line for steady work versus right-handers in the final month of the season.