Sogard went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over Seattle.

Sogard belted a fourth-inning home run off Wade LeBlanc to generate the only run in the 1-0 pitcher's duel. The 33-year-old has been productive since joining the Rays on July 28, hitting .379 (11-for-29) with three homers and six RBI in 10 games.

