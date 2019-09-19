Sogard, who's only been in the starting lineup once since returning from a multi-game absence due to a foot injury, has primarily been on the bench due to physical limitations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would be natural to assume Sogard's 2-for-21 tally in September was the main reason for his spot on the bench in recent games, as the versatile veteran was seemingly healthy when he returned to the lineup last Saturday. Manager Kevin Cash has confirmed otherwise, which places Sogard's availability for the remainder of the regular season somewhat up in the air. The Rays' skipper did express hope that Sogard would be fully available by this coming weekend's series versus the Red Sox, with the next 48 hours or so set to either support or undermine that notion.