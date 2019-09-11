Sogard (foot) remains sidelined Wednesday against Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sogard was originally expected to miss just a single game after fouling a ball off his foot Friday, but he'll wind up missing his fourth straight start. He did appear off the bench Tuesday and could do so again Wednesday. Joey Wendle gets the start at second base, with Matt Duffy starting at third.

More News
Our Latest Stories