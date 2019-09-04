Sogard posted via Twitter that he escaped with a bruised nose after being hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday.

Sogard appeared to take the impact right under the bill of his helmet, while his protective glasses helped to absorb some of the impact. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times also reported that the 33-year-old was okay, but it's unclear if he's passed concussion testing. The Rays have a scheduled off day Wednesday.

