Sogard (foot) remains very likely to be sidelined through the Rays' final three regular-season games this coming weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This follows a report earlier in the week that Sogard's right foot simply wasn't progressing well from the foul tip it absorbed Sept. 6. The veteran utility man would still have a chance of returning for a possible postseason run, but it's conceivable that Yandy Diaz, who's also capable of playing multiple infield positions and seems to be making notable progress with his own foot injury, is activated and placed at the 40-man roster at Sogard's expense if each continues to trend in opposite direction on the recovery scale.