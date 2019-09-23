Rays' Eric Sogard: Unsure of return date
Sogard continues to struggle with a deep bone bruise in his right foot and remains uncertain about when he'll be able to return to the lineup, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sogard notes that he tried to play through the pain in a Sept. 14 start against the Angels after fouling a ball off his foot eight days prior. That ended up being a counterproductive decision, as Sogard has been sidelined since that point and remains without any firm timetable for return. The veteran's positional versatility and bat would naturally be an asset during any potential postseason games, so the Rays are likely to allow Sogard to rest for the final week of the regular season if necessary to up the chances of his availability for a possible AL Wild Card Game and beyond.
