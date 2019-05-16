Rays' Erik Kratz: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Kratz has been traded from the Giants to the Rays for a player to be named later, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kratz was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Monday, and he's now headed for Tampa Bay, who desperately needs veteran help behind the dish. Travis d'Arnaud was shipped to the Rays from the Dodgers less than one week ago, though Kratz figures to eat into his playing time until Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) are healthy enough to return from the injured list. Kratz has struggled mightily at the dish this season, slashing .125/.222/.281 with a homer and three RBI over 15 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...