Kratz has been traded from the Giants to the Rays for a player to be named later, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kratz was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Monday, and he's now headed for Tampa Bay, who desperately needs veteran help behind the dish. Travis d'Arnaud was shipped to the Rays from the Dodgers less than one week ago, though Kratz figures to eat into his playing time until Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) are healthy enough to return from the injured list. Kratz has struggled mightily at the dish this season, slashing .125/.222/.281 with a homer and three RBI over 15 games.