Rays' Erik Kratz: Designated for assignment
Kratz was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday.
Kratz is no longer needed with Mike Zunino (quadriceps) back from the injured list. The 38-year-old has gotten into 21 games with the Giants and Rays this season, but his .102/.170/.204 slash line may not be enough for him to find work with a third team.
