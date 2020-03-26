Rays' Esteban Quiroz: Dealt to Rays
Quiroz was traded to the Rays on Thursday as the player to be named later in the December deal that saw San Diego receive Tommy Pham (side) and Jake Cronenworth in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Quiroz spent the entire 2019 season with Triple-A El Paso, slashing .271/.384/.539 with 19 home runs in 96 games. He figures to open the season back at Triple-A, though Quiroz could make his big-league debut in a utility role at some point in 2020.
