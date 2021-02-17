The Rays acquired Edwards from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for relief pitcher John Curtiss, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick, Edwards split time between the New York-Penn League and Midwest League in his first professional season that same year, slashing .281/.357/.442. The 23-year-old doesn't profile anywhere defensively other than at first base, so he'll likely need to rake at the higher levels of the minors over the next year or two just to put himself in position for a bench role with the Rays down the road.