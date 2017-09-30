Play

Rays' Evan Longoria: Smacks 20th homer in win

Longoria went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a fielder's choice and a solo home run in Friday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Longoria went deep for the second time in the last six contests and reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth consecutive season. The 31-year-old has seen a general power downturn in 2017, but he's at least enjoyed a bit of resurgence in that department in September. After blasting just one round tripper in August, he's tripled that figure this month.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast