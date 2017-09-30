Rays' Evan Longoria: Smacks 20th homer in win
Longoria went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a fielder's choice and a solo home run in Friday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.
Longoria went deep for the second time in the last six contests and reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth consecutive season. The 31-year-old has seen a general power downturn in 2017, but he's at least enjoyed a bit of resurgence in that department in September. After blasting just one round tripper in August, he's tripled that figure this month.
