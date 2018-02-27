Scribner (elbow) pitched a scoreless inning in his spring debut Sunday against the Twins.

The right-hander missed much of last season with a flexor bundle strain, but it seems like everything is back in working order with his injured elbow. With the injury behind him, Scribner can now focus on building off his career 4.15 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and claiming a low-leverage bullpen role with the Rays.