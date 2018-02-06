Rays' Evan Scribner: Gets spring invite from Rays
Scribner (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Rays which includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Scribner appeared in just eight games for the Mariners last season before suffering a flexor bundle strain in late April. He made a few rehab appearances late in the year but did not make it back to the big leagues. The veteran righty has a 4.15 ERA and a 3.57 xFIP in 169 career major-league innings, numbers which could be good enough for a lower-leverage spot in a big-league pen if Scribner can prove that he's fully recovered from his injury.
