Rays' Ford Proctor: Heads to Tampa Bay at pick 92

The Rays have selected Proctor with the 92nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A lefty-hitting shortstop, Proctor boasts a well-rounded profile at the plate, though he lacks a high-impact tool. Nonetheless, the Rice product enhanced his pro outlook with credible showings in the Cape Cod League the past two summers, and displayed the ability to spray the ball to all fields and draw walks at a steady clip during his junior season of college. Proctor lacks the speed or power to be a major counting-stats compiler, however, which likely lessens his appeal in dynasty formats relative to some of the other middle infielders selected in the early rounds of the draft.